Manage your podcast hosting and keep watching your podcast and RSS feed stats in single web application
Our offers include tools to track and retain your subscribers
FeedPress provides accurate and frequently updated analytics that bloggers and podcasters have come to trust. You can add as many blog or podcast feeds as you need and manage them all in one account.
Easily publish 4 episodes per month, or 400MB of new monthly storage. Need more room to grow? No problem! You can upgrade your storage at any time.
Stay in touch with your subscribers by sending your news. Free until 1,000 subscribers. If you need more we have personalized offers.
All you need in one WebApp
You can customize FeedPress to use your own domain name to retain your website's brand. All you need to do to get started is simply register your domain name via your hostname management page.
FeedPress never appears in your feed and our attractive feed template includes your brand name and custom logo or podcast artwork.
Automatically publish your new stories or podcasts to your social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, and Buffer.
Responsive WebApp
FeedPress features a responsive interface which is accessible on your desktop, smartphone, or tablet device.
Speaking of everywhere, we are also available anytime on your favourite social networks.
Jason Cosper
— WPEngine
Finally replacing a bunch of FeedBurner feeds with FeedPress. As far as feed services go, it’s pretty damn sexy.
Jordan Merrick
— Web.AppStorm
An alternative to FeedBurner that's superior in every way and one that anyone currently on FeedBurner should switch to.
Bradley Chambers
— Chambers Daily
Well, looks like the transition away from FeedBurner to FeedPress was a success [...]. Similar numbers inside of FeedPress to what was in FeedBurner.
Bojan Djordjevic
— Alpha Efficiency
Thanks a lot for your support today! You guys are amazing!